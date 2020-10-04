Real Estate

Check out this 3,800-square-foot Raleigh home featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle Parade of Homes is back and features more than 215 homes that range from $250,000 up to $2.2 million.

One of those homes is on Crescent Square Street in Raleigh.

The $549,115 home has a front porch with room for rocking chairs and a large bonus room.

Check out the owner's bathroom and pool of this $1.9 million Wake County home

The home has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and is walking distance to greenway trails.

Check out a tour of the home in the media player above.



Parade of Homes started September 26 runs through the following two weekends.

Check out this $820,000 Apex home featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes
