Part of Moore Regional Hospital parking deck collapses in incident with cement truck

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visitors to Moore Regional Hospital are being asked to use the conference center parking lot after a portion of the hospital's parking deck collapsed Thursday.

The hospital posted on Facebook that a portion of its emergency room parking deck collapsed because of an incident with a cement truck.

The accident is preventing cars from entering or exiting the ER parking. They also have to wait until the area is deemed safe by a structural engineer.

In the meantime, Emergency Department patients and visitors should use the conference center parking lot adjacent to the ER, located at the corner of Highway 211 and Page Road.

Emergency responders are on the scene and working to secure the site.

There are no reported injuries, the post states.

