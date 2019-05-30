Partygoers trash Airbnb rental, walk out with homeowner's clothes and furniture

TEMPE, Arizona -- An Arizona man who rented his home on Airbnb says the guests trashed his place during a wild party and then let people walk out with his clothes and furniture.

Homeowner Charly Brems told KPHO that only seven people were supposed to stay at the house.

But surveillance video from May 18 shows dozens more people partying at the home while Brems was away in Boston.

Some people even took off with his clothes and furniture.

"This closet used to be full of my shirts. It's pretty empty now," Brems said. "I'm seeing them carry out item after item."

AIRBNB NIGHTMARE: San Antonio woman claims college student's party caused thousands of dollars in damage

He says that he called police immediately, but was told they couldn't do anything without proof it was his home.

Brems claims police served a noise notice and left. He eventually found out the person who rented the home allegedly used a fake name with a number that has since been disconnected.

Airbnb told KPHO anyone with vandalism complaints will get an email from them detailing how customers can contact their security department.

From there, people are encouraged to file a police report and send them the case number.

RELATED: Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces, stained clothing in $5.3 million home
EMBED More News Videos

Used needles, drug paraphernalia, stained clothing. Those are just a few of the things left behind at a ritzy home in San Francisco that was being rented out on Airbnb. Here's a look at photos provided by the real estate agent in charge of the listing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonaairbnbtrashrental propertypartyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News