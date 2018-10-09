Patient caught after stealing ambulance outside UNC Medical Center emergency room

A patient is in custody after stealing an ambulance outside the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill late Monday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
It happened around 11 p.m. outside the emergency room.

According to the hospital, a private ambulance was transporting a patient when the team lost custody of the patient, who then gained control of the ambulance.

The patient took off in the ambulance but was later caught and taken into custody by Durham police near South Roxboro Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
