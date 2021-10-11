Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews named new Durham chief

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Town of Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews has been named the new Durham police chief.
She replaces C.J. Davis, who took the top spot with Memphis Police Department back in June.
Durham city officials said there were four finalists for police chief, but didn't specify who the other finalists were.
Andrews has been the police chief for the Town of Morrisville Police Department since 2016.
She will start in Durham on Nov. 1.
"I am confident that Chief Andrews is the right leader for Durham, where she spent most of her law enforcement career," City Manager Wanda Page said in a statement. "I am happy to welcome her back to Durham, where she also has deep family roots and developed lasting relationships in the community while working and living here."
Andrews started her career with Durham Police Department as a patrol officer in 1997. She advanced to district commander and to captain, where she supervised units within the Criminal Investigation Division, including the Special Victims, Homicide, Domestic Violence, and Fraud units.
Captain Pete Acosta will now step in as Town of Morrisville Police Department interim police chief.
