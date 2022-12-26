Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro

The shocking shooting at a Goldsboro law firm has other lawyers rethinking their security practices.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral plans have been announced for the attorney who gave his life to protect the lives of others during a shooting in Goldsboro.

Patrick White, 42, threw himself at a man who opened fire inside a Goldsboro law office around 4 p.m. Dec. 19. White was an attorney working a case between Francisco Sanchez and his wife.

The case was reportedly close to settling when Sanchez came back into the office with a loaded gun and opened fire.

According to fellow attorney Gene Riddle, White yelled at Sanchez to stop and then rushed toward him and the gunfire.

"Patrick was saving us," Riddle recalled.

Officers said White died from the shooting; Sanchez later turned the gun on himself.

"That goes to show you the type of character (Patrick) had -- a person who would give up his life for a friend or colleague in that type of situation," attorney Cody Moss said. "Obviously he was very dedicated to what he did."

White was a married father of two. His children are ages 12 and 10. White was from West Virginia but most recently worked with Riddle & Brantley out of Goldsboro and Raleigh. He was a devoted Christian and member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

His visitation service will be held for family and friends on Jan. 6 at his church. Anyone interested in making a contribution in White's honor is asked to donate to his favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.