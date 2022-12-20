Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting at prominent law firm Riddle and Brantley

Investigators said they found the bodies of two men inside the law offices of Riddle and Brantley in Goldsboro.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a law office in Goldsboro.

It happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm at 601 N. Spence Ave. just before 4:15 p.m.

Investigators said they found the bodies of two men inside the office

Sources told ABC11 that a lawyer was killed by a client and then the client turned the gun on himself.

People who live in that community said they are in shock to hear of the violent episode at the popular law firm that also has locations across the Triangle.

At the gas station across the street, people who saw the police swarm this very well-known law office said Monday afternoon that they witnessed the unthinkable.

Goldsboro police and Wayne County deputies swarmed the law offices throughout the evening.

"I saw cops coming from multiple directions, sirens and I was wondering what was going on, but I knew it was something serious because when they came out, they had their guns ready on guard," said James Crearer, who works at the Shell station across the street.

Crearer said he's interacted with Gene Riddle in the past.

"As time went by, we heard what was going on, and yes sir, very surprising, very shocking to the community," he said.

Police said they could not comment further when asked whether they were investigating this as a murder-suicide.

A representative from Riddle and Brantley said via phone that no one could comment on this investigation.

The identities of the two people found dead have not been released.

"This is one of the safest areas in Goldsboro, and none of that stuff is going on here," said Muhab Arkubati, who owns the Shell station. "Shocking to see it around here."