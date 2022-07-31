Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian in Fayetteville is dead Saturday night after being struck by a car.

Officers responded to calls to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street about a pedestrian involved traffic fatality just after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the car involved were at the scene.

The identity of the victim and driver has not been released.

All lanes of Ramsey Street near Peace Street are closed while Fayetteville Police continue to investigate this incident.

Officials expect the roadway to reopen by 2:00 am.

The cause and events leading up to the crash are not known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.