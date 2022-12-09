84-year-old struck, killed in Durham County intersection

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in Durham County.

The State Highway Patrol responded to calls just before 6 p.m. about a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation found that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck in the intersection by an unidentified vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone that may have witnessed this crash or can provide further information to contact the State Highway Patrol office in Durham County at 919-560-6868.