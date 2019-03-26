Crime & Safety

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run; Rock Quarry Road closed

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road between Sanderford Road and Southgate Drive.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The pedestrian's condition is unknown.

Police closed Rock Quarry Road to investigate. Drivers should find alternate routes.



Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
