WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Johnston County
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Johnston County
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
It happened on I-95 south just after Exit 79.
Travel was reduced to one lane for much of the evening.
We will bring you more details as they become available.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News