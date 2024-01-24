Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly torturing animals, posting videos on YouTube

Anigar Monsee, 28, admitted to torturing and mutilating living animals, according to police.

So far, investigators have recovered four such videos, according to the Upper Darby Police Department

Police say Anigar Monsee, 28, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, admitted to torturing and mutilating living animals. The first video shows Monsee with a chicken.

"During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds -- over the course of 10 minutes -- to harm and ultimately kill that chicken," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

In the other videos, the suspect is seen doing the same thing to a pigeon, a rabbit, and several frogs.

Monsee has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Bernhardt says the investigation started with an email tip from the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

"I have to tip my hat to PETA and applaud them for gathering the information and forwarding it to us," said Bernhardt.

Kristen Rickman is among the PETA officials involved in shedding light on this case. She says seeing justice served in cases like these is always bittersweet.

"The best we can do is just to honor them by making sure this kind of behavior does not continue, and that more animals aren't made victims," said Rickman.

We spoke with people who live and work in the area who say this case is nothing short of horrific.

"To abuse a defenseless animal. We all eat chicken, cows, whatever, but we do it humanely. To do that just to gain followers or whatever? She should be in jail," said William Powe of Chester.

Investigators are still working to see if anyone else was involved in the production of these videos.

In the meantime, the suspect remains behind bars on 10% of $200,000 bail.