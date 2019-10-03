Authorities searching for escaped Person County inmate

Prison escapee man hunt underway in @CityofRoxboro Media see info below for media staging area. pic.twitter.com/fAcGJd998I — David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) October 3, 2019

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a Person County inmate after he escaped from the prison work farm on Thursday afternoon.Steven Orlando Barrett Jr, 28, is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, black hair, brown eyes and possibly has facial hair. Barrett was last seen wearing a prison uniform but he could have changed since leaving the Leasburg Road location.According to jail records, Barrett was originally jailed back in February 2015 after he failed to register as a sex offender. Barrett was serving a four-year sentence and was set to be released next February.