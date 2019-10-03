Authorities searching for escaped Person County inmate

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a Person County inmate after he escaped from the prison work farm on Thursday afternoon.

Steven Orlando Barrett Jr, 28, is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, black hair, brown eyes and possibly has facial hair. Barrett was last seen wearing a prison uniform but he could have changed since leaving the Leasburg Road location.

According to jail records, Barrett was originally jailed back in February 2015 after he failed to register as a sex offender. Barrett was serving a four-year sentence and was set to be released next February.

