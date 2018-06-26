RALEIGH NEWS

Person stabbed in neck at End Zone Lounge and Bar in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the End Zone Lounge and Bar, located at 3601 New Bern Avenue, after reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found that an unidentified person had been stabbed with an "edged weapon."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim was dropped off at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingraleigh newscrimeunidentified personRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Official: There is evidence of child sex crimes committed by Raleigh swim coach
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News