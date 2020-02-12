Downtown Raleigh florist prepares for last-minute Valentine's Day rush

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's your downtown Raleigh destination for Valentine's Day."These bouquets right here are more for moms, maybe sisters, friends," said Bearta Alchacar, owner of Petale flower shop.Alchacar said she has something for everyone special in your life."Even one single rose just makes someone's day," Alchacar said.This is Petale's second Valentine's Day. Owner Bearta Alchacar said they're prepared for this years rush.She special ordered different types of roses and other flowers to make unique, perfect bouquets. She even shared some of her trade secrets."We're going to put the greens first. Always do the greens so they can hold everything," Alchacar said.Alchacar said everyone has their own taste when it comes to floral arrangements."Some people like blues, some people like reds some people like purple," she said.However, she hopes all of her customers' valentines feel the love this Friday.