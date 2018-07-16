PETS & ANIMALS

Watch: 10-year-old girl battling cancer is overjoyed by pile of puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy had her day made thanks to the nonprofit organization Pile of Puppies. (Pile of Puppies via Storyful)

OREGON (WTVD) --
A 10-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy had her day made thanks to the nonprofit organization Pile of Puppies.

The organization works to create "joy experiences" for ill children, and they did just that for Lily.

Lily was recently diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and has been receiving chemotherapy.

Lily's mother said it has been tough on her daughter but she's a "trooper."

So, to help brighten Lily's day, Pile of Puppies (PoP) brought her ... well, a pile of puppies.

And her reaction was priceless.

Founder of PoP, Jennifer Trepanier, shared that Lilly's family "lights up a room with positivity," adding that she's glad they could bring some joy to Lily's life.

As for Lily, she's trying to stay positive.

"Your brain decides to make things a lot scarier than it really is, and as time goes on, you'll realize even though all good things do come to an end, so do all bad things," said Lilly.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshealthfeel goodbaby animalspuppycute animalscancerOregon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
California woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
North Carolina state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News