190-pound Mastiff rescued from Utah trail is a big, good boy

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team had some heavy lifting to do over the weekend.At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of hikers called rescuers to the Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah, where they reported a man and his dog were injured on the trail.The team found the 190-pound, 3-year-old Mastiff named Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail, just as nightfall arrived and temperatures quickly dropped.Rescuers packed Floyd in a litter and carried him for the long and heavy trek down the mountain. They say he was a good boy and was happy to be helped out.The whole operation took about four hours.They hope Floyd and his owner will be up and hiking again soon.