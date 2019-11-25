Pets & Animals

Abandoned baby giraffe watched over by dog in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA -- A dog and a baby giraffe became unlikely friends at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The baby giraffe was found in a comatose state after being abandoned by his mother

Jazz, who was just 2 days old when he arrived at orphanage, was rescued after being discovered by a farmer.

"They brought in this little giraffe, he was about 2 days old when he came in. He was very weak, his mother had left him alone, so we had to put him onto IV fluids and yes he is doing a lot better now," said orphanage caretaker, Janie Van Heerden. "Hunter's 'human' rescued Jazz and has been nursing him back to health all under Hunter's watchful eye."

Van Heerdan says Jazz was put on IV fluids to build up his strength and is now recovering under the watchful eye of his friend and protector, Hunter the dog.

Jazz is doing much better and will likely be released back into the wild very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuebaby giraffeanimaldogu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in shooting at UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
Popular BBQ restaurant closed due to Salmonella outbreak
Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
The 411: Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs
Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
Wild hogs may have attacked caretaker found dead in TX
Show More
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Aunt Noot celebrates 100th birthday
Crews extinguish fire at Raleigh hotel
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
More TOP STORIES News