Pets & Animals

Alligator intentionally put in North Carolina lake near homes, officials say

By
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wildlife officials had to euthanize an alligator found swimming in High Rock Lake in Davidson County near Lexington, according to WGHP.

The juvenile alligator was 2.5 feet long and spotted near family homes along Abbot's Creek.

Since alligators are not native to that part of the state, wildlife officials speculate it was placed in the lake intentionally.

The gator didn't harm anyone before it was captured, but authorities believe it had the potential to do so. They also said the animal could be carrying diseases.

Photos of the gator blew up on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncpetwild animalsalligator
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News