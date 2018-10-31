Barktoberfest in Durham over the weekend had well over a hundred dogs competing for center stage.Quite literally - there was a talent content, a costume contest, a photo booth, performances from the Duke University Wind Symphony and the Durham Community Concert Band to celebrate the canines with song, and beer and food for their human counterparts to digest.The annual event took place at Durham Central Park."This event today helps Beyond Fences raise the money we need to continue to help pet owners access the resources they need for their pets," said Lori Hensley, Director of Operations at Beyond Fences.Beyond Fences is a non-profit that provides free services and supplies to under-served neighborhoods that don't have access to basic pet care resources.While the canines were busy showing off their tricks and costumes, the humans raised money from raffle tickets.Go to beyondfences.org to see how you can become a donor or receive free pet care services.