Cary confirms first rabies case of 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary officials have confirmed the town's first rabies case of the year.On Saturday, a resident found a bat in the outside breezeway of the Bell Preston Reserve Apartments on Berwick Valley Lane.Wearing gloves, the resident picked up the bat, placed it in a box, and contacted police.Animal Control transported the bat to the State Laboratory in Raleigh where it tested positive for the rabies virus. Officials said the bat did not attack or injure the resident.Rabies is a contagious viral disease in mammals most often transmitted through the deep bite or scratch of an infected animal.Early symptoms in humans include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort -- but if not treated exposure can lead to far greater consequences, including death.Cary officials urge citizens to use caution when dealing with suspicious animals or pets that may have encountered a suspicious animal. State law requires all cats and dogs four months of age or older be vaccinated against rabies and display their vaccination tags at all times.If you make contact with an animal that's acting suspiciously contact authorities and seek help immediately.