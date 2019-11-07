SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second time in a week, a bear has attacked a person in North Carolina.
Wildlife officials in Mitchell County said a mother bear bit Kent Adam inside his garage at his home located in a gated community in Spruce Pine.
Adams and his dog suffered multiple bites and scratches. They both had to undergo surgery, according to ABC affiliate WLOS.
The attack on Adams comes days after a bear attacked a hunter in Haywood County. The hunter fell down a nearly 100-foot cliff, but he survived with injuries to his legs in addition to bite and claw marks.
Mother bear attacks NC man and his dog inside their garage
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More