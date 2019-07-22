Coyote blamed for disappearance of Wake Forest family's 2 cats

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest family is warning their neighbors against leaving small animals outside unattended.Krystyl Bell said her mother and father have lost two cats recently, and they believe a coyote is to blame.Cats Silly and Sugar went missing within days of each other. The cats regularly went outside, but they always stayed near the house off Rogers Road.Seeking answers, Bell's father set up a camera and put a cat statue a few feet outside his garage.The next morning, the camera had captured pictures of a coyote and the cat statue had lost an ear.The evidence was a very sad answer to their search for Silly and Sugar.