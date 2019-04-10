pets

From 'cone of shame' to 'cone of fame': Dog's costumes go viral

EMBED <>More Videos

Forget 'cone of shame'... a Canadian dog is a viral hit after his owner got creative and made him some 'cones of fame'!

TORONTO -- A dog from Canada is a viral hit after his owner got creative turning its 'cone of shame' into a 'cone of fame.'

Kaitlyn Cotter shared pictures of "Gus" with the Dogspotting Society on March 31. He was neutered on March 26 and had to wear a cone around his head.

RELATED: Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion

In the pictures, "Gus" is looks like a shark, scuba diver, a carton of McDonald's fries, a basketball hoop, a martini glass with olives, the iconic lamp from Pixar, and an astronaut.

The images has racked up nearly 12,000 likes so far!

Here are a few of his costumes:

McDonald's Fries



Pixar Lamp


Slurpee


Martini


Astronaut
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videopetsanimalsgood newsviral
RELATED
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
PETS
It could soon be illegal to desert tied-up dogs in hurricanes
Motorists, good Samaritans help save dog running loose on expressway
Real-life 'Pet Sematary'? Frozen cat comes back to life
'Back to the Future' beagle litter being fostered by Saving Grace
TOP STORIES
Benson bank robbery suspect inadvertently released from hospital captured in South Carolina
Power back on after Duke Energy's planned outage affected thousands
Gabi's Grounds: One year later, her coffee is in Triangle stores
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
Raleigh church changes course on parking lot plan in Five Points
Feds bust $1B Medicare scam that gave unwanted medical braces to seniors
Vitamins, supplements have no added health benefits, study contends
Show More
Triangle father of murdered Muslim students makes plea to lawmakers
Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide
Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president
Troubleshooter helps Sears customer without heat all winter
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
More TOP STORIES News