From 'cone of shame' to 'cone of fame': Dog's costumes go viral

Kaitlyn Cotter shared pictures of "Gus" with the Dogspotting Society on March 31. He was neutered on March 26 and had to wear a cone around his head.
RELATED: Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
In the pictures, "Gus" is looks like a shark, scuba diver, a carton of McDonald's fries, a basketball hoop, a martini glass with olives, the iconic lamp from Pixar, and an astronaut.
The images has racked up nearly 12,000 likes so far!
Here are a few of his costumes:
McDonald's Fries
Pixar Lamp
Slurpee
Martini
Astronaut