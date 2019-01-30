PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch

A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Coco survived all that time with the help of residents who gave her food.

It took more than three hours to get her out. Animal control officers used a tranquilizer gun to slow her down so they could catch her in a net. They pulled her up and brought her to safety.

According to KVOR, she's a Belgian Malinois. Coco is now getting tender, loving care at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.

Animal control thinks she's only about a year-and-a-half old and the hope is that Coco has many happier years still to come.
