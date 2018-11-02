PETS & ANIMALS

Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

NEW MEXICO --
A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after a bizarre hunting accident involving his own dog.

"He was done, there's no doubt about it," said the man's son, Mark Gilligan. "I can't say enough about the Sheriff's deputies, because without them my dad was dead."
KRQE-TV reports, Sonny Gilligan regularly takes his three dogs, Charlie, Cowboy, and Scooby, hunting for jackrabbits near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But on the latest trip, Sonny says he was sitting in the truck with his rifle in the back seat when Charlie's paw got caught in the trigger.

The gun went off, and the bullet went through the seat, hitting Sonny in the back.

Luckily, he managed to call 911.

Mark says, even though Sonny was shot by his dog, he has already forgiven him.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsu.s. & worldshootingdogsNew Mexico
PETS & ANIMALS
Turkey displaced from Hurricane Florence has made a home in Fayetteville yard
Barktoberfest helps provide free pet services to under-served neighborhoods
Edgecombe Co. 1-year-old dies a week after family dog attacks her
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Black bear spotted walking around in Asheville cemetery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Show More
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Arrest made in 2001 Hoke Co. case after rape kit sent for DNA testing
7-year-old Idaho child finds rat poison in trick-or-treat bag
Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake Co. district lines
After petition, Wake students may get the day off for a Muslim holiday starting in 2021
via Herald Sun
More News