Pets & Animals

'Dogs on Deployment' helps Fort Bragg soldiers with pet care during deployment

For many military members, owning a pet is rather comforting.

However, one of the issues those men and women face is finding the proper care for their pets while they're deployed.

"Dogs on Deployment," a popular website, is working to fix that.

RELATED: 73 dogs, 37 cats need to be adopted from Wake County Animal Center

The site uses volunteers to board cats and dogs, within 50 miles, while the soldiers are away, training, traveling or involved in a short time move.

DoD is looking for volunteers for boarding.

Applicants must be at least 18, have a pet-friendly home, have clean home, have no aggressive pets and refrain from charging.

The pet owner is required to pay for food, treats, toys, pet supplies, grooming, medications, vaccines and veterinarian treatment.

For more information or to enroll, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfort braggcatsmilitarydog
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attractiveness plays role in medical school applications, Duke finds
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Wake County property tax to increase 10% to provide $500M to WCPSS
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Man shot, found lying in road in Fayetteville
13-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Pamlico County
Show More
Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday
Philly ranked number 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Gator gobbles Florida couple's picnic
Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa
More TOP STORIES News