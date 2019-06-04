For many military members, owning a pet is rather comforting.
However, one of the issues those men and women face is finding the proper care for their pets while they're deployed.
"Dogs on Deployment," a popular website, is working to fix that.
RELATED: 73 dogs, 37 cats need to be adopted from Wake County Animal Center
The site uses volunteers to board cats and dogs, within 50 miles, while the soldiers are away, training, traveling or involved in a short time move.
DoD is looking for volunteers for boarding.
Applicants must be at least 18, have a pet-friendly home, have clean home, have no aggressive pets and refrain from charging.
The pet owner is required to pay for food, treats, toys, pet supplies, grooming, medications, vaccines and veterinarian treatment.
For more information or to enroll, visit their website.
'Dogs on Deployment' helps Fort Bragg soldiers with pet care during deployment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More