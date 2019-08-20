Pets & Animals

Elusive emu is starting to settle down, Orange County Animal Services says

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leave Eno the Emu alone. That's the message from Orange County Animal Services after months of trying to catch the elusive emu.

The emu started making national headlines in August. Orange County has been trying to capture him since June.

It's unclear where the emu came from or who he belonged to. What is clear is that he's very shy of people and animals.

Despite multiple sightings, officials have not been able to capture the emu.

However, Orange County now says the emu is settling down in an area that agents are monitoring. They have been setting out food and water for the emu.

They hope this will make him more trusting and comfortable, which will give them a better chance to safely capture him.

In the meantime, Orange County Animal Services asks people not to approach the emu if they see him.
