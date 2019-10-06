pets

Duke Chapel hosting Blessing of the Animals event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pet owners are welcome to bring their animals to receive a blessing at Duke Chapel Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Dogs, cats and even iguanas, hamsters or other animals are welcome to the lawn of Duke Chapel.

Those bringing pets are responsible for their animals and are asked to only bring pets that would be safe around kids and other animals.

The service will last about 30 minutes and feature a performance by the Durham Children's Choir.

The Blessing of the Animals service is inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, a thirteenth century Italian Catholic friar who lived a life of voluntary poverty and is known for his love of animals.
