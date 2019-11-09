DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emu is safe and sound Saturday afternoon in Durham after being on the loose for three weeks.
At 1 p.m., animal services and the owner corralled an emu off of Umstead Road between Autumn Ridge Drive and Hallmark Road.
The owner of the emu notified the Durham County Sheriff's Department of its initial disappearance three weeks ago.
The bird had been spotted several times, but every time the owner would arrive to capture the emu, it would have already made its escape.
This flightless bird's escape is eerily similar to Eno the emu that went missing out of Orange County; unfortunately, the bird's tale ended tragically in September.
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News