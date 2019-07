OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Those planning a trip to the Outer Banks soon may want to keep an eye out for unwanted guests.On Monday, the Cape Lookout National Seashore posted about the first Portuguese Man-o-War sighting of the season.The jellyfish was spotted on the North Core Banks.Officials said recent south and east winds blew the creature to shoreBeachgoers should use caution if they're near the animal.Experts said even if the creature looks dead, stinging cells in the tentacle can still "pack a punch."