DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A famous British actor is bringing star power to the Duke Lemur Center's Adopt-A-Lemur program.
John Cleese is a self-proclaimed lover of lemurs and has now donated his voice-over talents to a new commercial promoting the Duke Lemur Center.
The spot debuts on Friday, which is both World Lemur Day and Cleese's 80th birthday.
Cleese starred in the Monty Python films in the 1970s and 80s, and more recently in James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek films.
Cleese is pushing virtual lemur adoption in the commercial.
"Wouldn't you like to adopt me, but without actually needing to take care of me, no baby-proofing, no PTA meetings, no pretending you don't have a favorite," Cleese says in the script for the Adopt a Lemur program.
The Duke Lemur Center says it costs $8,400 a year to care for each lemur.
The center also funds lemur conservation efforts in Madagascar.
The center has more than 200 lemurs across 14 species.
How you can adopt your own lemur
