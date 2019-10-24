Pets & Animals

How you can adopt your own lemur

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A famous British actor is bringing star power to the Duke Lemur Center's Adopt-A-Lemur program.

John Cleese is a self-proclaimed lover of lemurs and has now donated his voice-over talents to a new commercial promoting the Duke Lemur Center.

The spot debuts on Friday, which is both World Lemur Day and Cleese's 80th birthday.

Cleese starred in the Monty Python films in the 1970s and 80s, and more recently in James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek films.

Cleese is pushing virtual lemur adoption in the commercial.

"Wouldn't you like to adopt me, but without actually needing to take care of me, no baby-proofing, no PTA meetings, no pretending you don't have a favorite," Cleese says in the script for the Adopt a Lemur program.

The Duke Lemur Center says it costs $8,400 a year to care for each lemur.

The center also funds lemur conservation efforts in Madagascar.

The center has more than 200 lemurs across 14 species.

You can learn more about the adoption program here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamanimalpetsadoption
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead at Fayetteville Travel Inn, 'suspicious death investigation' underway
Stolen truck containing ashes of Cary man's late father found
It's far better to take blood pressure meds at night, study shows
Family comes first for former Shaw basketball coach
WeWork in Raleigh removes phone booths over cancer concerns
Case of missing Holly Springs mom now a 'murder investigation'
Downtown Raleigh parking puts squeeze on gov't workers
Show More
Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 near Wade Ave
Domestic violence advocates, survivors march in downtown Raleigh
Some North Carolina colleges waiving application fees this week
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
2 former NC troopers charged in ticket irregularities investigation
More TOP STORIES News