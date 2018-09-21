PETS & ANIMALS

Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes

Many dogs rescued from the path of the storm are ready for adoption in the Triangle.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Dogs from Eastern North Carolina that escaped the fury of Florence are in the Triangle and are ready for fur-ever homes.

Saving Grace Animals for Adoption spent time prior to Hurricane Florence working with shelters on the coast to ensure stray animals had a safe place and future opportunity to be adopted. The dogs here were strays. Shelters needed to be cleared for fear of flooding or to make room for pets that may be displaced during the storm.



"That means that the stray animals that are not owned by anyone have to be out of the shelter," said Molly Goldston, owner of the shelter, "so we work with our shelter partners to take those animals so they still have a chance for adoption."

The shelter, which sits on an eight-acre farm and private home, has close to 150 dogs available for adoption with about 100 more in foster homes.

Those interested in adopting must fill out an application. A volunteer with the shelter will call applicants to schedule a time to stop by. The same goes for those interested in fostering pets.

The shelter has several events coming up to help benefit it. The most needed donation is money. Funds will aid payment for much needed medical attention for pets.
