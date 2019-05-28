Pets & Animals

'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside California gas station

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (WTVD) -- A bear in Placer County, California, has become a social media star after it was caught "playing peekaboo" with a deputy at a Shell gas station.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office posted a video of the unusual game on its Facebook page.

In the video, an off-screen deputy is heard saying, "Hey! I see you."



Within seconds the bear pops up from behind an overturned trash can and stares at the deputy.

RELATED: Bears break into Asheville girl's car, eat 49 chocolate bars

The bear then drops back down to the ground to continue looking through the trash.

While the video is unbearably cute, officials used it as a chance to remind residents about bear safety.

"This is prime time for bears to come out of hibernation in search of food, and they're not shy about getting into your homes, cars, garbage cans, you name it," the Facebook post read in part. "Friendly tip: please don't engage the bears - they may look cute and fluffy, but they have real instincts!"

RELATED: Bear breaks into car for gummy bears
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniabuzzworthyanimalbearviral
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident
Soybean truck overturns on I-85 near Oxford, spills load
Fayetteville 18-year-old accused of killing woman found dead in pickup
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach
81-year-old crossfitter finishes challenge after 7 surgeries
Show More
Authorities investigating after child drowns in Person County
Fayetteville stabbing leaves man in critical condition
Robeson Co. deputies search for man in connection to woman's death
Raleigh organization helping people prepare for brutal stretch of heat
Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded
More TOP STORIES News