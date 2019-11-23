Jam the K-9 finds gun believed to be used in Bladen County plant shooting

ATF Charlotte tweeted Friday saying JAM the dog found the pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.
Another big day for ATF Charlotte's canine JAM. JAM located a firearm believed to have been used in a recent shooting at a food packaging plant in Tar Heel, N.C. Good job, JAM! https://t.co/emtt3cVhXG #NoBetterPartner pic.twitter.com/x1ZlPw10VZ— ATF Charlotte (@ATFCharlotte) November 22, 2019
Jam found the gun underneath some leaves in the woods.
Two Smithfield Foods employees were injured in the shooting; one of which was a female who was described as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The suspect, Jaquante Williams, 20, was found in the woods just outside the hog processing plant. Williams is now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to Sheriff Jim McVicker, the shooting stemmed from a weeks-long dispute between Williams and one of the victims.