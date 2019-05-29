CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- K-9 officers with Carrboro Police Department received body armor to protect them while on the job.
Thanks to a charitable donation, Titus, Blitz and Turbo will be much safer the next time they hit the streets.
Behind the badge: Blitz shows town of Carrboro there's more to her than being a police dog
The bullet and stab protective vests are worth around $2,000 each.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. -- which is located in Massachusetts -- donated the vests. The charity provides vests to K-9 graduates across the country.
K-9 officers in Carrboro receive bullet-proof, stab-resistant vests
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News