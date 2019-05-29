Pets & Animals

K-9 officers in Carrboro receive bullet-proof, stab-resistant vests

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- K-9 officers with Carrboro Police Department received body armor to protect them while on the job.

Thanks to a charitable donation, Titus, Blitz and Turbo will be much safer the next time they hit the streets.

Behind the badge: Blitz shows town of Carrboro there's more to her than being a police dog

The bullet and stab protective vests are worth around $2,000 each.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. -- which is located in Massachusetts -- donated the vests. The charity provides vests to K-9 graduates across the country.
