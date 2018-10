Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County

If you're an Orange County resident seeking to get a pet vaccinated, you can get it done Thursday at a reduced cost.Orange County Animal Services is hosting a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farmer's Market on Margaret Lane in Hillsborough.These clinics ensure that cats and dogs are current on their vaccinations, while providing pet owners with substantial savings. The clinic will offer 1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10. (Pet owners will need to have a previous rabies certificate in hand in order to receive the 3-year vaccine.)You can also have your pet micro-chipped for $35 each, including registration fees. You can choose to have your pet receive only a microchip, only a rabies vaccine, or both. Your dog or cat must be on a leash or in a carrier when you come.For more information, visit Orange County Animal Services or call (919) 942-PETS (7387)