Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County

If you're an Orange County resident seeking to get a pet vaccinated, you can get it done Thursday at a reduced cost.

ORANGE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
If you're an Orange County resident seeking to get a pet vaccinated, you can get it done Thursday at a reduced cost.

Orange County Animal Services is hosting a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farmer's Market on Margaret Lane in Hillsborough.

These clinics ensure that cats and dogs are current on their vaccinations, while providing pet owners with substantial savings. The clinic will offer 1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10. (Pet owners will need to have a previous rabies certificate in hand in order to receive the 3-year vaccine.)
You can also have your pet micro-chipped for $35 each, including registration fees. You can choose to have your pet receive only a microchip, only a rabies vaccine, or both. Your dog or cat must be on a leash or in a carrier when you come.

For more information, visit Orange County Animal Services or call (919) 942-PETS (7387)
