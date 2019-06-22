Pets & Animals

Scamp the Tramp wins World's Ugliest Dog Contest

By Thomas M. Rizza
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Scamp the Tramp is being called Scamp the Champ after winning over the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Thousands of people gathered to cheer on the 19 contestants competing for a big trophy, $1,500 prize and a donated prize match split between the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders.

Scamp the Tramp was rescued by Santa Rosa, California, resident Yvonne Morones in 2014. She found Scamp on Pet Finder and swiped right. He was in his last hours when Morones stepped in to save her life. When they met, Scamp won over Morones with his stunning personality.

All of the contestants were also adopted or rescued. The red carpet runners-up included second-place winner Wild Thang, owned by Ann Lewis, and third-place winner Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan, who also won the Spirit Award.

This year's People's Choice Award went to Meatloaf, owned by Denae Pruner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetalumacontestswhat's trendingdogssonomabuzzworthysocietydogeventssonoma countyfun stuffmarin countycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rollover crash closes part of I-40 W near RDU
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
Ariana Grande extends tour, reschedules Raleigh show
Rat falls from ceiling and onto table at Buffalo Wild Wings
Show More
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
Wade Avenue stretch closed after water main break
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Here's why insurance fraud is costing you a lot of money
Clayton police looking for 2 people who robbed convenience store
More TOP STORIES News