NC nonprofit looking to spice up those boring Zoom meetings with goats

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for a way to relieve the tension during those boring Zoom meetings, a North Carolina agency will have a goat join your call... no kidding!

Rutherford Housing Partnership Inc., based out of western North Carolina, will have one of its horned employees join your call for $20. And that money is going to a good cause, ABC-affiliate WLOS reports that the money goes toward repairing low-income homes in Rutherford County.

"Do a donation, and my goat will drop in on your Zoom meeting!" said Nell Bovender the executive director of the nonprofit. "They'll pop into a window and someone will inevitably ask, 'Is that a goat?'"

So far, the project has "dramatically" boosted traffic to the nonprofit's social media pages and led to even more donations.

To schedule a Goat Zoom, check here.
