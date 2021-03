NC nonprofit looking to spice up those boring Zoom meetings with goats

EMBED >More News Videos For almost a year now, real life events have been moved online to maintain social distancing. But have we reached the point of Zoom and Gloom?

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're looking for a way to relieve the tension during those boring Zoom meetings, a North Carolina agency will have a goat join your call... no kidding! Rutherford Housing Partnership Inc. , based out of western North Carolina, will have one of its horned employees join your call for $20. And that money is going to a good cause, ABC-affiliate WLOS reports that the money goes toward repairing low-income homes in Rutherford County."Do a donation, and my goat will drop in on your Zoom meeting!" said Nell Bovender the executive director of the nonprofit. "They'll pop into a window and someone will inevitably ask, 'Is that a goat?'"So far, the project has "dramatically" boosted traffic to the nonprofit's social media pages and led to even more donations.To schedule a Goat Zoom,