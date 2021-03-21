NC nonprofit looking to spice up those boring Zoom meetings with goats

Rutherford Housing Partnership Inc., based out of western North Carolina, will have one of its horned employees join your call for $20. And that money is going to a good cause, ABC-affiliate WLOS reports that the money goes toward repairing low-income homes in Rutherford County.
"Do a donation, and my goat will drop in on your Zoom meeting!" said Nell Bovender the executive director of the nonprofit. "They'll pop into a window and someone will inevitably ask, 'Is that a goat?'"
So far, the project has "dramatically" boosted traffic to the nonprofit's social media pages and led to even more donations.
