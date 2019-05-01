New baby chimpanzee at NC Zoo named Obi after public vote

The baby boy chimp has been named Obi -- after the Nigerian word meaning "one who charms " or "heart."
The public had a choice of four names:
Ayo: Word of Yoruba people for "full of joy or happiness"
Kojo: Word from Ghana meaning "born on Monday"
Masaka: Large town in Uganda
Obi: Word of Nigerian origin "one who charms others; heart"
Obi was born on March 18.
His mother Gerre is around 20 years old and has been at the NC Zoo since 2012.
The zoo now has 16 chimpanzees -- 10 females and six males.
Chimpanzees are listed as endangered in the wild, and the NC Zoo is involved with wild chimpanzee conservation in Uganda's Kibale National Park, which has the largest chimp population in East Africa.
