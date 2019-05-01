animal

New baby chimpanzee at NC Zoo named Obi after public vote

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a public vote, the new baby chimpanzee at the North Carolina Zoo now has a name.

The baby boy chimp has been named Obi -- after the Nigerian word meaning "one who charms " or "heart."



The public had a choice of four names:

Ayo: Word of Yoruba people for "full of joy or happiness"
Kojo: Word from Ghana meaning "born on Monday"
Masaka: Large town in Uganda
Obi: Word of Nigerian origin "one who charms others; heart"

Obi was born on March 18.

His mother Gerre is around 20 years old and has been at the NC Zoo since 2012.

The zoo now has 16 chimpanzees -- 10 females and six males.

Chimpanzees are listed as endangered in the wild, and the NC Zoo is involved with wild chimpanzee conservation in Uganda's Kibale National Park, which has the largest chimp population in East Africa.

RELATED: NC Zoo announces multi-million dollar expansion plan
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheboronczooanimalendangered speciesmonkey
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
Rare albino porcupine shows up at Maine train museum
Paula the Pig loses home after storms in Johnston County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News