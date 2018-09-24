PETS & ANIMALS

North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for Florence evacuees

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Days of stress and uncertainty followed the slow march of Florence and its remnants across southeastern counties of North Carolina.

But if you're displaced by the storm, you can go to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro for free this week.



That free admission offered by the zoo, for up to a party of six, is just for Hurricane Florence evacuees in the Carolinas.

You must be able to prove you live in an evacuation area to get in at no charge.

Those who have that proof can take advantage of the opportunity this week during the zoo's regular hours of operation, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
