PETS & ANIMALS

Penguin couple spotted snuggling on birthday date

An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date at Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Monterey Bay Aquarium)

MONTEREY, California --
If you're searching for couple goals, look no further than the Monterey Bay Aquarium!

An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date by the sea.

In a photo tweeted by the aquarium, Amigo the penguin can be seen getting close to Elizabeth the penguin on her 9th "hatchday."

The loving embrace was captured by aviculturist Kim Fukuda as the two gazed at the sea.



Aquarium staff said Elizabeth joined them in 2015 and is currently paired with Amigo, but is "still pretty independent and can be seen by herself a lot of the time."

See if you can spot the cute couple on the aquarium's live penguin camera below.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcute animalsmontery bay aquariumCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News