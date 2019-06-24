Pets & Animals

San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego firefighters put their lifesaving skills to work on one of their tiniest patients.

They found an injured baby hummingbird at the base of a tree in their station parking lot and say it was unable to fly.

Video shows them feeding the tiny bird from a syringe filled with sugar water.

After a little bit of careful care and a lot of sugar water, the hummingbird began buzzing its wings and was eventually able to fly away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimals in perilanimal rescuebirds
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More accusers for restaurant owner charged with prostitution of minor
Police seek information in deadly shooting near Hope Mills night club
Death of 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide
Wake mom panics after seeing 5:30 a.m. bus pick-up for kindergartner
'It was meant for me:' Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to NC lottery winners
Thousands in Wake Co. could be drinking contaminated well water
12-year-old shot while walking in Durham neighborhood
Show More
Landmark building gets makeover to fuel startup business opportunities
Man accused of killing St. Louis officer spent time behind bars in NC
2 hurt after impaired 20-year-old driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Underground garbage collection containers arrive in Raleigh
Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on plane denied
More TOP STORIES News