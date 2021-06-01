Pets & Animals

Video: Teen fends off bear in Bradbury backyard

Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard

BRADBURY, Calif. -- Incredible video shows a wild encounter with a bear in a Southern California backyard.

The frightening incident was caught on home surveillance video on Memorial Day.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at her mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.



The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

Hailey had a small scratch, but she and all of the dogs are OK.



A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

