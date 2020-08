Movie night with goats, farm visits are popular attractions for Chapel Hill Farm

EMBED >More News Videos The Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goat yoga became wildly popular a few years ago and now, movie nights with goats is the next craze. Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill offers both activities, as well as scheduled visits to the farm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The family-run farm has been hosting goat movie nights for three years, but co-owner Anthony Crihfield, who has lived on the farm for more than 20 years, said visits have become very popular since social distancing became the norm."It was really surprising to us, how many people started showing up when we open five days a week, rather than just being open on the weekends," Crihfield said.Goat movie nights happen on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Crihfield said they usually sell out by Wednesday each week. The farm is also hosting scheduled visits with a maximum of 20 people for anyone who wants to see or feed the many animals who reside on the property, including baby Highland cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, horses, a donkey and the popular goats."It's very therapeutic to come and spend time with the animals and enjoy yourself," Crihfield said.Spring Haven Farm also holds a popular pumpkin carving event with goats in the fall. Tickets go on sale for the pumpkin carving event September 1.