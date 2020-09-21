Pets & Animals

Video shows goat earn lollipop after behaving for first haircut

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- Need some smiles to cheer you up? You've come to the right place.

After being on her best behavior and standing still for her very first haircut, MaDolly the goat was treated to a lollipop at her Tennessee farm.

MaDolly's owner captured her first haircut and well-deserved reward. You can watch the full video above.

"MaDolly was getting her first trim to get all those split ends," MaDolly's owner told Storyful. "Now she's ready for the weekend date."

RELATED:
'Goatternship' hires 200 goats to help keep power on

EMBED More News Videos

Goats are snacking to help keep the power on!


Liven up your virtual meetings with a visit from the cute animals at Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay
EMBED More News Videos

The Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseegoathairviral videoanimalu.s. & worldgood newsfarming
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in NC
Box truck driver ejected, killed in Durham crash near Southpoint
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Texas doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally
Dems unveil temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
Boy hospitalized in Durham shooting
Show More
LATEST: NC reports fewer than 10,000 completed tests
Tropical Storm Beta drenching Texas, Louisiana
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
1 arrested in Harnett County police chase
POLL: Trump not trusted on COVID-19 vaccine safety
More TOP STORIES News