Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning girls' skin
Quiet Durham community was backdrop for murder in 2015
Flying air taxi tested in Raleigh
Man charged in 2009 kidnapping, rape of pregnant woman
Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule for head coach: Report
Gov. Cooper urges caution online following Homeland Security warning of possible retaliation
Trial begins for man accused of killing baby 8 years ago
Show More
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's suspension
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Deployment disrupts life of Fort Bragg families
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
More TOP STORIES News