Pets & Animals

Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey

HEWITT, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is promising his neighbor's dog a steak dinner after the pooch scared off a bear in his backyard.

It happened Tuesday night at Mark Stinziano's Hewitt home.

Stinziano posted video on Facebook from his home security camera that captured the interaction between the black bear and Riley the dog. He said he had no idea what was going on.

"I was working in the garage. My wife was inside just watching TV, and the bear was back here having a snack," he said.

The video shows the bear pulling down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley races in from the neighbor's yard.
EMBED More News Videos

A bear paid a visit to a Hewitt, NJ home, only to get chased away by a neighbor's dog


The pup doesn't hesitate or show any fear, barreling into the bear and full speed and chasing after it until the bear was gone.

"Riley-1 Bear-0," Stinziano wrote on Facebook.

Riley's owner Alan Tlusty said this is business as usual for his courageous canine.

"It's incredible," he said. "He does chase after the bear whenever he sees him in the yard ... but not like this."

Stinziano said Riley always checks in on his kids when they're playing in the pool.

"Now he is keeping them safe!" he wrote.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspassaic countywest milfordpetsbeardog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"Very disturbing:' Peeper caught on camera on north Raleigh back porch
Man lured woman out of gas station, punched, raped her: Apex police
5-year delay left Chavis Park deserted in Raleigh
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Police: 14-year-old arrested after stealing car with baby inside
1-year-old's death under investigation by Robeson Co. sheriff's office
1 trooper loses job amid investigation into ticket padding complaints
Show More
﻿Hot dog, hamburger buns sold in North Carolina stores recalled
Terrifying video shows engine trouble on plane that diverted to RDU
Mom arrested after driving kids around in pool on top of her car
Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News