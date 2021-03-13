Pets & Animals

'We live for this': Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh Animal Control Officer had a memorable day at work Friday when he was able to help an injured bald eagle.

Officer Kostka was called about an injured bald eagle on the off-ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway.

"Animal control officers, we live for this sort of thing," Kostka said. "So, any animal that we can get a hold of that we can save, it is fantastic."

The caller was standing by their vehicle watching the bird. The officer found the eagle around 15 feet from the edge of the road. The bird was unable to fly away.

Officer Kostka wrapped the eagle in a towel and took it to a veterinary facility at 409 Vick Ave.



The vet treated the bird and passed it off to a licensed rehabilitator.

The eagle, which Animal Control nicknamed "Airie," is now recovering at the American Wildlife Refuge in Raleigh.

