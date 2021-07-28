COVID-19 vaccine

New Pfizer data suggests 3rd COVID vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection against delta variant

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials push to vaccinate as delta variant persists

A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday.

The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.

Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.

EMBED More News Videos

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky addresses the changed mask guidance due to rising COVID-19 cases on "Good Morning America."



There's an "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

The data also show that antibody levels are much higher after a third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
COVID-19 VACCINE
LATEST: NCDHHS mandates vaccines for employees, volunteers
Fully vaccinated Americans can soon travel to the UK
Biden to announce vaccine mandate for all federal employees: Sources
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS mandates vaccines for employees, volunteers
Holly Springs diver wins silver in Tokyo
Texas woman charged with murder in 1984 shaken baby case
Homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina
Pastor faces trial stemming from conflict at 2020 voting march
Biden to announce vaccine mandate for all federal employees: Sources
Show More
Hottest feeling days so far this year begin today
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
20 people report jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
More TOP STORIES News